Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

