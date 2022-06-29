Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 499 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $250.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.54. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

