Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 183,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

