Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 321 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $136.00. 90,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,237. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $244.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

