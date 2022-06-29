Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,601,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

