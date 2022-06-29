Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 155.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

