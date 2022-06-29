Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278,073 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

