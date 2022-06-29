Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

