Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

