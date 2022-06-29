Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $330.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

