Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. Silicom has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

