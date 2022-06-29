SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Down 8.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 13,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 293,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $522.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

