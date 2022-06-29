SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Critical Survey

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 1 4 0 2.80 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $106.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.53%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $306.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.02%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 6.30 $164.41 million $2.80 27.14 SiTime $218.81 million 16.26 $32.28 million $1.93 87.59

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Power Integrations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 24.01% 19.88% 17.87% SiTime 16.56% 8.76% 8.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats SiTime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

