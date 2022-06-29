SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.77 million.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SMART Global by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.