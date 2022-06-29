Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 238,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,671. Snam has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

