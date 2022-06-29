Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 5986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Solid Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

