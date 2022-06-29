SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.81. SomaLogic shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2,043 shares.

SLGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

