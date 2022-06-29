South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

South32 stock opened at GBX 233.40 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.87. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

