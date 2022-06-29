South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT Lowered to GBX 250

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of South32 stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

