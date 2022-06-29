Soverain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Soverain has a market capitalization of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00251945 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

