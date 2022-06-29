SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.56. 339,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,062,131. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

