SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
