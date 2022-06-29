SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $420.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

