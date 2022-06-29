Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $242,978,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

