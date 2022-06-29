Spheroid Universe (SPH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1,485.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.01930319 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00089347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015383 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

