SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.24

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 1255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.17.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

