St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $113.30. 10,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

