St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,185. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

