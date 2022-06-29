St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.95.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

