St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $9.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

