St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,685.0% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. 132,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,785. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

