St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 425,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,710,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Stryker by 19.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

SYK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,550. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

