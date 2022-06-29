St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 12.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 487,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 257,553 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 665,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 345,889 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

