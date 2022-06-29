Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $64.10 million and $11.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

