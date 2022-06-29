Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

