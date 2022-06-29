STASIS EURO Trading Down 0.9% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00005190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $129.47 million and approximately $25.28 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

