State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.