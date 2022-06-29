Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Downgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$50.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.29.

SJ opened at C$32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.51.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

