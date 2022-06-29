StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on STEP. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 14,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.75.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

