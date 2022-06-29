STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 5.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.35% of STERIS worth $84,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,303,000 after purchasing an additional 302,196 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,659 shares of company stock worth $4,589,759. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of STE opened at $204.55 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.