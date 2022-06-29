Steven (Stephen) Parsons Acquires 859,534 Shares of Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT – Get Rating) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons purchased 859,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,381.36 ($23,875.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About Auteco Minerals (Get Rating)
