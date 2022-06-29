Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$1.60

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AOT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.53 million and a PE ratio of -27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.