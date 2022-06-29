StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realogy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Realogy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

