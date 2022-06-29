StockNews.com Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 189,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $407.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

