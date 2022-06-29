Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 962,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 353,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. 31,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

