Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

AWAY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 7,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,497. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

