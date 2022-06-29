Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 447 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

TOTL traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

