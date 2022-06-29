Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys 915 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for approximately 2.3% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 39,390 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FFEB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

