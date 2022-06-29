Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,652,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,126 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,850,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 297,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. 8,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

