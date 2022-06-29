Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.09. 698,230 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

